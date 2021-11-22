 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Finalizing Your Thanksgiving Menu? Try This MD's Go-To Alternative To Stuffing

Finalizing Your Thanksgiving Menu? Try This MD's Go-To Alternative To Stuffing

Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., MBA
Integrative Medicine By Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., MBA
Integrative Medicine
Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., M.B.A. practices Integrative Medicine combining traditional Western medicine with acupuncture, mind-body medicine, botanicals, nutrition, and lifestyle optimization and is the author of Plants First.
wild rice stuffing with apples and herbs in a cast iron pot

Image by Julia D'Agostino / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 22, 2021 — 23:26 PM

This recipe made its first appearance alongside our roasted turkey at Christmas dinner after my husband and I both decided we didn’t like the traditional bread stuffing we had made at Thanksgiving. Any whole grain will work, but I like the flavor and nuttiness of long-grain wild rice.

Interestingly, wild rice is not actually rice at all, but a species of grass grown near fresh water that produces a seed that is cooked like rice. Wild rice has about 30 times more antioxidant activity than white rice, and a lot more fiber, too.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Take your functional nutrition expertise to the next level.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

It’s also a complete protein, meaning it has all the essential amino acids that our bodies cannot make, but similar to other whole grains, it has only about four grams of protein per half-cup serving. If you want to add protein and more immune-boosting nourishment, cook your whole grains in bone broth.

Advertisement

Harvest Wild Rice with Apples, Sage Goji Berries

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup wild rice
  • Fine sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon ghee or unsalted butter
  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 medium crunchy green apple, finely chopped (do not peel)
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon white miso
  • ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • ¼ cup dried goji berries
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 scallion, chopped, for garnish
Advertisement

Method

  1. Cook the rice with a tiny pinch of salt according to the Hearty Whole Grains recipe (below) until it cracks open and begins to curl, about 45 minutes. Drain the excess water and fluff the rice with a fork. (You can prepare the wild rice in advance and rewarm it before adding it in Step 2.)
  2. When the rice is nearly done, heat the ghee in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until tender, about 1 minute. Add the apple, sesame oil, miso, herbs, and goji berries and sauté for another minute or so. Add the cooked rice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with the chopped scallion.

Whole Hearty Grains

Makes 2 to 4 cups, depending on the grain

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole grain of choice
  • 1½ to 4 cups bone broth or vegetable stock
  • Small pinch of fine sea salt (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon healthy oil of choice (optional)

Method

  1. In a large strainer or colander, rinse the whole grain well under cool water until the water runs mostly clear. 
  2. If using a rice cooker, combine the rinsed whole grain, liquid, and a small pinch of salt, if desired, in the rice cooker. Turn on the rice cooker and choose the correct cooking setting. The rice cooker will automatically turn off when done. Keep the lid on to allow the grain to continue steaming for 10 to 15 minutes to prevent stickiness and encourage fluffiness.
  3. If using the stovetop method, combine the rinsed whole grain, liquid, and a small pinch of salt, if desired, in a medium saucepan and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the grain is tender and the water is absorbed, 20 to 45 minutes, depending on the grain used. Remove the pan from the heat, keeping the lid on to allow the grain to continue steaming for 10 to 15 minutes to prevent stickiness and encourage fluffiness.
  4. Add a teaspoon of healthy oil to the cooked grain, if desired. Using a rice cooker spoon or wooden spatula, fluff the rice before serving.

Excerpted with permission from Plants First: A Physician's Guide to Wellness Through a Plant-Forward Diet by Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., MBA

Advertisement
Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., MBA
Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., MBA Integrative Medicine
Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., M.B.A. practices Integrative Medicine combining traditional Western medicine with acupuncture, mind-body medicine, botanicals, nutrition, and lifestyle...

More On This Topic

Recipes

For A Fresh & Flavorful Take On Sweet Potatoes, Try These Spiced Stuffed Spuds

Eliza Sullivan
For A Fresh & Flavorful Take On Sweet Potatoes, Try These Spiced Stuffed Spuds
Recipes

Wondering What To Eat For Breakfast On Thanksgiving? Try These 4 Recipe Ideas

Eliza Sullivan
Wondering What To Eat For Breakfast On Thanksgiving? Try These 4 Recipe Ideas
Integrative Health

Science Just Revealed Yet Another Reason To Get More Vitamin D

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Science Just Revealed Yet Another Reason To Get More Vitamin D
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Esthetician & Lymph Specialist: These Are 3 Things I Do Every Day

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Holistic Esthetician & Lymph Specialist: These Are 3 Things I Do Every Day
Spirituality

The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over
Beauty

This Natural Toothpaste Gives My Mouth The Deepest Clean I've Ever Felt

Alexandra Engler
This Natural Toothpaste Gives My Mouth The Deepest Clean I've Ever Felt
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Most Expansive Zodiac Season Has Arrived: Here's How To Harness It

The AstroTwins
The Most Expansive Zodiac Season Has Arrived: Here's How To Harness It
Home

A Painless Guide To Clearing Out Your Fridge Before Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan
A Painless Guide To Clearing Out Your Fridge Before Thanksgiving
Love

3 Conflict Patterns That Can Wreck Relationships, From A Couples' Therapist

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
3 Conflict Patterns That Can Wreck Relationships, From A Couples' Therapist
Personal Growth

Only 5% Of People Have This Personality Type — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan
Only 5% Of People Have This Personality Type — Are You One Of Them?
Routines

Short On Time? Try This Efficient 7-Minute Full-Body Strength Workout

Janeil Mason, M.S.
Short On Time? Try This Efficient 7-Minute Full-Body Strength Workout
Integrative Health

Do Sun Lamps & Light Boxes Actually Do Anything? What Experts Say

Emma Loewe
Do Sun Lamps & Light Boxes Actually Do Anything? What Experts Say
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-wild-rice-stuffing

Your article and new folder have been saved!