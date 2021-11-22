This recipe made its first appearance alongside our roasted turkey at Christmas dinner after my husband and I both decided we didn’t like the traditional bread stuffing we had made at Thanksgiving. Any whole grain will work, but I like the flavor and nuttiness of long-grain wild rice.

Interestingly, wild rice is not actually rice at all, but a species of grass grown near fresh water that produces a seed that is cooked like rice. Wild rice has about 30 times more antioxidant activity than white rice, and a lot more fiber, too.