Why We Love Certain Smells In Nature + More Climate News To Know

In case you haven't heard, it's been a huge few weeks for climate policy in the U.S. After a lot of back and forth, the Inflation Reduction Act, also referred to as the Reconciliation Bill, just got one step closer to becoming law. If passed, this bill would make it much easier—and more affordable—to invest in alternative energy, buy electric vehicles, and retrofit homes to be more energy efficient. The bill also includes a fee on methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, and puts $60 billion towards environmental justice reform.

In short, this bill has massive potential to move all of the U.S. towards a greener and healthier future, and experts predict it could cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by the end of the decade. It isn't a done deal, though, and it's expected to be put to a vote next week. If you support the bill, consider calling and/or writing to your Senators to tell them so.