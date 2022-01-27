Wildfire Smoke Has Its Own Microbiome & 4 Other Crazy Climate-Health Connections

Reading headlines like these can be daunting, but we know that taking action is one way to fend off climate distress. So, what commitments will you make in 2022?

To home in on your area of impact, consider this Venn diagram practice from Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Ph.D. Johnson calls on us to make three lists: what brings us joy, what we're good at, and what climate work we feel is most urgent. Where those lists meet is where you'll find an impactful eco-resolution that's perfectly suited to your skill set and passions.

Maybe you're a photographer who vows to do a series on the plastic pollution crisis or an entrepreneur who commits to reducing your company's carbon footprint. The more aligned we feel with our goals, the more likely we'll be to stick with them in the long run.