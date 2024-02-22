Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Climate Change

Beyond Eco-Anxiety: How Climate Change Contributes To Depression & Grief

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
February 22, 2024
Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Woman stretching before a run - Healthy Planet Healthy You
Image by Rob and Julia Campbell x mbg creative / Stocksy
February 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Our series Healthy Planet, Healthy You explores just how tightly human health and environmental health are intertwined—for better and for worse. Each month, we'll share the latest news on how nature can rejuvenate us on one hand and damage our health when it's not cared for on the other. We'll end with timely tips and tools to help you care for your environment so it can care for you.
1.

Beyond eco-anxiety: Quantifying climate change's impact on mental health

"Eco-anxiety" has become a catch-all term to describe feelings about a warming world—but new research reinforces that climate change incites a range of complex emotions beyond anxiety. After reviewing the growing body of research on climate and mental health, a team out of Italy concluded that having a higher level of perception and awareness of climate change tends to correlate with a higher risk of depression, stress, adjustment disorder, substance use, and grief—as well as lower well-being and resilience. This highlights the urgent need for climate-informed therapists, especially in communities that are most vulnerable.

Read up on how mental health professionals are working to address the psychological toll of climate change here and check out this new research study here.1

2.

Why you might soon find your doctor roaming the forest

Shinrin-yoku, or "forest bathing," is the Japanese philosophy of slowly and mindfully strolling through the forest. And it's been associated with some pretty impressive benefits—from short-term stress relief2 to longer-term improvements in immune function3. A new study guided a cohort of 15 people who could really use these perks—medical residents—through shinrin-yoku to see whether the experience changed how they approach their work and patient care. Sure enough, the residents reported feeling more calm and creative and less anxious and depressed following the forest foray.

Learn more about the important role that doctors play in our climate future here, and dig into this new study here4.

3.

Air pollution is threatening children's ability to learn—potentially into adulthood

As air pollution increases across much of the world, more research is digging into its human cost. A disturbing new systematic review in Current Environmental Health Reports found that ubiquitous pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide seem to negatively impact children’s cognitive abilities. Some studies have even found that air pollution exposure is associated with alterations in brain structure and function that can extend into adulthood. As such, researchers call for policies that focus on decreasing air pollution and traffic noise around schools.

Read the research here5.

4.

...But access to green space supports their emotional processing & well-being

The Current Environmental Health Reports review also suggested increasing green space around schools, which can be a boon to children's mental health. It may help out with their ability to process emotions (like, say, those topsy-turvy ones about climate change) in a healthy way, too. Separate research recently found that young kids who have access to more green space are less likely to exhibit "internalizing behavior," or keep their problems and emotions bottled up.

Read the research here.

Monthly theme: Be naturally mindful

Meditation has never come easily to me, and I've struggled to get in the groove of a consistent practice. But recently, psychologist Nina Smiley, Ph.D., showed me a quick way to infuse more mindfulness into my daily walks, and it's had a powerful impact on my stress levels.

There's research to show that beginners tend to find it easier to stick with meditation programs that are conducted outdoors6, likely because nature provides plenty for us to gently rest our attention on. Smiley, the co-author of Mindfulness in Nature and Director of Mindfulness Programming at Mohonk Mountain House, taught me how to take advantage of this through a simple outdoor meditation exercise:

  • Find a safe, comfortable place to sit or stand outdoors, preferably with a view of natural features like trees, water, or open fields.
  • Take 1-2 minutes to slow down your breath. You don't necessarily need to follow a specific breathwork routine—Smiley just encourages focusing on taking full, gentle breaths in, followed by slow, gentle breaths out.
  • After a few minutes, open your eyes ever so slowly. Look directly in front of you at first, noticing the colors, textures, and sounds in your immediate area. Gradually expand your gaze outwards, taking more stock of your surroundings as you go. Notice the colors that appear more vibrant and the textures that have more complexity than did when your mind was more cluttered.

This practice is simple enough for me to do daily but effective enough to always calm my mental chatter and reveal something new to love about my environment. As Smiley says, "It's amazing what you can see without the filter of thought."

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

How Health Editors Keep Up With 7,000+ Steps A Day — Even During Winter
Nature

How Health Editors Keep Up With 7,000+ Steps A Day — Even During Winter

Emma Loewe

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking
Friendships

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking

Sarah Regan

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life
Sex

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life

Carleigh Ferrante

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality
Sex

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality

Francesca Bond

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals
Integrative Health

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals

Hannah Frye

How Health Editors Keep Up With 7,000+ Steps A Day — Even During Winter
Nature

How Health Editors Keep Up With 7,000+ Steps A Day — Even During Winter

Emma Loewe

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking
Friendships

151 Fun "Most Likely To" Questions That Will Get Everyone Talking

Sarah Regan

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life
Sex

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life

Carleigh Ferrante

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality
Sex

Am I Asexual? Take This Quiz To Better Understand Your Sexuality

Francesca Bond

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals
Integrative Health

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals

Hannah Frye

more Planet
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Magnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.