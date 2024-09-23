This Simple Change Could Instantly Increase Your Life Expectancy

Every five years, Congress reauthorizes a set of laws that governs the U.S. food and farming industry, known as the Farm Bill. 3 It was last updated in 2018, meaning this is the year it's due for another update. The comprehensive bill impacts not only farmers but eaters, too, covering everything from agriculture conservation to SNAP funding to nutrition programs. It's a prime example of legislation that has the ability to impact our health, and the health of the planet, in one fell swoop.