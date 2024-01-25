Whether it's doctors discussing the impacts of climate change with their patients, office workers securing composting for their building, or stay-at-home parents discussing climate with their kids, each of us can bring unique value to this movement. To kick off this year, consider how you can turn your job into more of a "climate job" in the year ahead. Because the future of our planet doesn't rest solely in the hands of scientists or legislators—we'll all have a role to play.