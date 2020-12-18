In 2019, I visited Bologna with my good friend Camilla. It was November, so it was dreary and it rained the whole time. But it really didn't bother us because we found so much comfort in bowl after bowl of pasta e fagioli (pasta and beans).

We wandered into this jam-packed, hole-in-the-wall restaurant filled with students and locals alike and squeezed ourselves into a tiny table while furiously taking off our wet, soggy layers of clothing.

We quickly ordered lunch and wine (of course) and proceeded to "ooh" and "aah" over every bite of our veggie and olive oil laden bowls. We walked out of there with full bellies and flushed cheeks, having only parted with a few euros each. The best kind of lunch, if you ask me. To make this version, the cost per serving rings in at only $1.15.