A Pumpkin Spice Latte To Make This Fall, If That's Your Thing
The intersection of iced coffee season with pumpkin spice season is a very special time—fall may be in the air, but it's not yet the ideal temperature to switch over to hot coffees. (Excluding those of us who are iced-coffee-all-year or hot-coffee-no-matter-the-weather people.)
However, pumpkin spice beverages are often filled with flavored syrups, which means 1) you can hardly taste the coffee and 2) it's...full of added sugar.
Instead, this year we're DIY-ing this festive fall treat with recipes like this one from Plant Food Is Medicine by Nastasha McKeon, founder of Choice Superfood Bar and Juicery.
Starting with homemade vanilla almond milk (McKeon uses sprouted almonds for hers), cold brew, and a custom pumpkin spice blend, this frappé-y version of the fall staple keeps things healthy with whole ingredients—no processed syrups in sight.
Pumpkin Spiced Frappé
Makes 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup vanilla almond milk
- ½ cup cold brew coffee
- 2 tbsp. pumpkin purée
- 2 large Medjool dates, pitted
- 1½ tsp. Pumpkin Spice (blend below)
- ⅛ tsp. cinnamon
- ¾ cup ice
- 3 tbsp. coconut whipped cream (optional)
Method
- Add all the ingredients, except ice, to a high-powered blender and blend for 30 seconds, or until the dates are thoroughly blended.
- Add ice and blend until you get a frappé consistency.
- Top with coconut whipped cream (if using) and enjoy immediately.
Pumpkin Spice
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 4 tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. group nutmeg
- ¼ tsp. ground clove
- ⅛ tsp. allspice
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp. ground cardamom
Method
- Combine together and store in a jar.
Excerpted with permission from Plant Food Is Medicine by Nastasha McKeon.
