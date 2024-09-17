Skip to Content
Recipes

A Pumpkin Spice Latte To Make This Fall, If That's Your Thing

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
September 17, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Latte in Dappled Light
Image by Jarek Ceborski / Stocksy
September 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The intersection of iced coffee season with pumpkin spice season is a very special time—fall may be in the air, but it's not yet the ideal temperature to switch over to hot coffees. (Excluding those of us who are iced-coffee-all-year or hot-coffee-no-matter-the-weather people.)

However, pumpkin spice beverages are often filled with flavored syrups, which means 1) you can hardly taste the coffee and 2) it's...full of added sugar.

Instead, this year we're DIY-ing this festive fall treat with recipes like this one from Plant Food Is Medicine by Nastasha McKeon, founder of Choice Superfood Bar and Juicery.

Starting with homemade vanilla almond milk (McKeon uses sprouted almonds for hers), cold brew, and a custom pumpkin spice blend, this frappé-y version of the fall staple keeps things healthy with whole ingredients—no processed syrups in sight.

Pumpkin Spiced Frappé

Makes 1

Ingredients

  • 1 cup vanilla almond milk
  • ½ cup cold brew coffee
  • 2 tbsp. pumpkin purée
  • 2 large Medjool dates, pitted
  • 1½ tsp. Pumpkin Spice (blend below)
  • ⅛ tsp. cinnamon
  • ¾ cup ice
  • 3 tbsp. coconut whipped cream (optional)

Method

  1. Add all the ingredients, except ice, to a high-powered blender and blend for 30 seconds, or until the dates are thoroughly blended.
  2. Add ice and blend until you get a frappé consistency.
  3. Top with coconut whipped cream (if using) and enjoy immediately.

Pumpkin Spice

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. ground cinnamon
  • 4 tsp. ground ginger
  • ½ tsp. group nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp. ground clove
  • ⅛ tsp. allspice
  • ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp. ground cardamom

Method

  • Combine together and store in a jar.

Excerpted with permission from Plant Food Is Medicine by Nastasha McKeon.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

