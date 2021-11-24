Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers

While there's plenty of tasty store-bought options (like these 10 healthy crackers we love), making some from scratch is a fun way to jazz up your board. This recipe, from Bill Schindler, Ph.D., uses sourdough starter, whole wheat flour, and some flaky sea salt to make a crispy snack that's perfect on any appetizer table.

"These crackers are an excellent way to transform leftover sourdough mother into a nutritious food with a long shelf life," he writes. "They look and taste like healthy Wheat Thins and are a perfect complement to cheese or as a snack themselves."