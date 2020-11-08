Need To Just Get Away For A Bit? A Psychologist's Guide To Healthy Escapism

Interestingly, there's a psychological benefit to escapism. Escaping into the calming recesses of one's mind can be an effective natural defense strategy when faced with overwhelming traumatic experiences. When a situation is too stressful, the psyche can "escape" the situation mentally and emotionally in order to avoid further distress and psychological harm.

As we all navigate life's ever-changing demands and chaotic trends, a bit of travel escapism can do you a world of good. When we travel, we may be evading reality or simply taking a temporary hiatus to relax and rejuvenate.

Even if you don't plan to actually leave town—we are living in a pandemic after all, and travel can involve exposing ourselves and others to risk—a virtual or stay-at-home vacation can also do the trick. But the escapism will only work if you actually take time off to rest, rejuvenate, and fall into the escapist traveler's blissful state of mind. You need to make it real by letting your boss and family know you'll be gone. It could even sound like: Hey, I'm leaving for blue waters of Bimini to swim with the dolphins. Although my body will still be in NYC, my brain will be gone for a week. I'll see you when I return.