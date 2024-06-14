Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Author:
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
June 14, 2024
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author
By Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She specializes in seasonal recipes and millennial nutrition for women.
chocolate banana smoothie
Image by wmaster890 / iStock
June 14, 2024

Curious about how? It lies in mindbodygreen's organic greens detox+. This USDA-certified organic blend features 31 potent ingredients, including sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, root veggies, and antioxidant-packed fruits.

It's also loaded with elements that promote digestion and gut health, such as probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and digestive enzymes.*

I'm all for sneaking in extra nutrition whenever possible, which is why I enjoy incorporating organic veggies+ into various dishes.*

For this recipe, I combine it with other wholesome ingredients like bananas and almond butter, ensuring a balanced meal with protein, fats, and carbs. Cocoa nibs are added for an extra kick of iron, fiber, and flavor.

In short: This nutrient-rich chocolate smoothie is perfect for keeping you energized and feeling great.

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 serving chocolate collagen (could use regular collagen and add 1 tbsp. cocoa powder)
  • 1 frozen banana (or a regular banana + a handful of ice)
  • 2 tbsp. creamy almond butter
  • 1 serving organic greens detox+
  • 2 tsp. cocoa nibs

Method

  • Combine ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Pear, Farro & Radicchio Salad Is Filling & Full Of Fiber
Recipes

This Pear, Farro & Radicchio Salad Is Filling & Full Of Fiber

Sarah Johnson

This Refreshing One-Bowl Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad Packs A Citrus Twist
Recipes

This Refreshing One-Bowl Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad Packs A Citrus Twist

Palak Patel

This Refreshing Cashew Butter Smoothie Can Restore Collagen & Keep You Full*
Recipes

This Refreshing Cashew Butter Smoothie Can Restore Collagen & Keep You Full*

Jamie Schneider

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks
Recipes

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks

Matthew Demery

An Easy Yet Elevated Sheet-Pan Dinner That's Packed With Protein
Recipes

An Easy Yet Elevated Sheet-Pan Dinner That's Packed With Protein

mindbodygreen

Found: The Creamiest Maple Collagen Latte That's Surprisingly Simple To Make
Recipes

Found: The Creamiest Maple Collagen Latte That's Surprisingly Simple To Make

Jamie Schneider

This Pear, Farro & Radicchio Salad Is Filling & Full Of Fiber
Recipes

This Pear, Farro & Radicchio Salad Is Filling & Full Of Fiber

Sarah Johnson

This Refreshing One-Bowl Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad Packs A Citrus Twist
Recipes

This Refreshing One-Bowl Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad Packs A Citrus Twist

Palak Patel

This Refreshing Cashew Butter Smoothie Can Restore Collagen & Keep You Full*
Recipes

This Refreshing Cashew Butter Smoothie Can Restore Collagen & Keep You Full*

Jamie Schneider

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks
Recipes

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks

Matthew Demery

An Easy Yet Elevated Sheet-Pan Dinner That's Packed With Protein
Recipes

An Easy Yet Elevated Sheet-Pan Dinner That's Packed With Protein

mindbodygreen

Found: The Creamiest Maple Collagen Latte That's Surprisingly Simple To Make
Recipes

Found: The Creamiest Maple Collagen Latte That's Surprisingly Simple To Make

Jamie Schneider

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Bovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & Career
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.