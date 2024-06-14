Advertisement
I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week
Curious about how? It lies in mindbodygreen's organic greens detox+. This USDA-certified organic blend features 31 potent ingredients, including sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, root veggies, and antioxidant-packed fruits.
It's also loaded with elements that promote digestion and gut health, such as probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and digestive enzymes.*
I'm all for sneaking in extra nutrition whenever possible, which is why I enjoy incorporating organic veggies+ into various dishes.*
For this recipe, I combine it with other wholesome ingredients like bananas and almond butter, ensuring a balanced meal with protein, fats, and carbs. Cocoa nibs are added for an extra kick of iron, fiber, and flavor.
In short: This nutrient-rich chocolate smoothie is perfect for keeping you energized and feeling great.
Healthy Chocolate Smoothie recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 serving chocolate collagen (could use regular collagen and add 1 tbsp. cocoa powder)
- 1 frozen banana (or a regular banana + a handful of ice)
- 2 tbsp. creamy almond butter
- 1 serving organic greens detox+
- 2 tsp. cocoa nibs
Method
- Combine ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
