Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She specializes in seasonal recipes and millennial nutrition for women.

Curious about how? It lies in mindbodygreen's organic greens detox+ . This USDA-certified organic blend features 31 potent ingredients, including sea vegetables , dark leafy greens , root veggies, and antioxidant-packed fruits.

It's also loaded with elements that promote digestion and gut health, such as probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and digestive enzymes .*

I'm all for sneaking in extra nutrition whenever possible, which is why I enjoy incorporating organic veggies+ into various dishes.*

For this recipe, I combine it with other wholesome ingredients like bananas and almond butter, ensuring a balanced meal with protein, fats, and carbs. Cocoa nibs are added for an extra kick of iron, fiber, and flavor.

In short: This nutrient-rich chocolate smoothie is perfect for keeping you energized and feeling great.

