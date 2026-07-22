The Healthiest Agers Had This One Thing In Common
We've gotten pretty good at measuring healthy aging. We track our strength, resting heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol, bone density, and maybe even our VO2 max. But researchers think another marker deserves a place on that list: the trillions of microbes living inside your gut.
Your gut microbiome has been linked to everything from immune function and blood sugar regulation to muscle health and inflammation. Now scientists are asking an even bigger question. Could it also tell us how resilient our bodies are as we age?
A new study1 suggests the answer may be yes. Researchers found that older adults with more signs of frailty also had less diverse, less functional gut microbiomes. Those microbial differences weren't just associated with frailty itself. They were also linked to falls, poorer physical function, and a higher risk of mortality.
A closer look at the gut microbiomes
The study included ~2,000 women between the ages of 75 and 80 who were part of a large Swedish aging study. Researchers collected stool samples to analyze each woman's gut microbiome, looking not only at which bacterial species were present but also at how diverse the microbiome was and what jobs those microbes were capable of performing.
They then compared those results with a comprehensive measure of frailty that incorporated much more than medical diagnoses. It included walking speed, chair stand performance, body weight, mental well-being, smoking status, previous hospitalizations, and other markers that together paint a picture of how resilient someone's body is. The researchers also tracked outcomes closely tied to healthy aging, including falls, hip fractures, physical function, and mortality.
A richer gut microbiome was linked to healthier aging
The connection was hard to miss. Women who were more frail also tended to have less diverse communities of gut bacteria.
They had fewer bacterial species, lower gene richness, and a reduced ability to carry out many of the metabolic functions that help keep us healthy. These changes were also associated with poorer physical function, more fall-related injuries, and a greater likelihood of dying during the study period.
Researchers also identified hundreds of bacterial species that differed between women who were aging more successfully and those who were more frail. Many of the bacteria associated with healthier aging are known to produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid created when gut microbes ferment dietary fiber.
Butyrate has become one of the microbiome's biggest stars for good reason. It helps maintain the gut lining, supports immune function, reduces inflammation, and may even help preserve muscle and metabolic health, all systems that become especially important as we get older.
The researchers also found more potentially harmful, inflammation-associated bacteria in women with greater frailty, suggesting the gut microbiome may shift from a community that supports resilience to one that's less equipped to protect the body from age-related decline.
How to support both your gut & healthy aging
Many of the habits that support a healthier gut also happen to be the same habits that help preserve strength and independence with age.
Fiber is a great place to start. Every time you eat foods like beans, lentils, berries, vegetables, oats, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, you're feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut. In return, those bacteria produce compounds like butyrate.
Just don't stop at fiber. Maintaining muscle is one of the best ways to reduce frailty as you age, which means eating enough protein and doing regular strength training deserve a spot at the top of the list, too. Strong muscles don't just help you lift heavier weights. They help you get out of a chair, climb stairs, recover from illness, and stay independent.
And don't forget that movement doesn't only happen during workouts. Going for a walk after dinner, working in the garden, taking the stairs, or spending an afternoon hiking all add up. Those everyday moments of movement help preserve mobility while supporting your metabolic health.
Finally, eating a wide variety of plant foods may be one of the simplest ways to increase microbial diversity. Different plants feed different microbes, so variety often matters just as much as quantity.
The takeaway
Frailty isn't an inevitable part of getting older. It's increasingly viewed as something we can influence through the choices we make over decades.
This study suggests the gut microbiome may become another window into that process. A healthier, more diverse microbial community appears to go hand in hand with greater physical resilience, better function, and healthier aging.