At age 23, I started working as an office manager and copywriter for an acupuncturist. But shortly after starting, I realized I wanted to explore something beyond what my BFA in writing had taught me. It actually started with a very specific image I had of myself sitting in a room with a client, listening to them talk, and sharing something that helped them.

After reflecting on how helpful it had been for me to work with a dietitian when I was younger—I decided to study nutrition. I felt drawn to the idea of working in a hospital setting, and I craved the intricate knowledge of how food and nutrition status factor into health and well-being. This decision felt right.

My dietitian training provided excellent education in medical nutrition therapy—I loved feeling useful in the hospital, and being part of a team. However, I also knew I wanted to do something outside of that world, so I started taking on a few private clients. I quickly found that for most people, understanding what foods are generally healthy was not actually the problem—where most people struggled was being consistent with healthy habits.

Though I had learned a lot through experience, I wanted to further my education in order to provide better care to my patients and clients. As I began to grow my private consulting practice, I realized I needed some business education, another thing my dietitian training had not provided. Sure, I could interpret labs, write tube feed orders, and create healthy recipes—but what about addressing other issues that came up like stress, sleep, and making time for exercise? Additionally, in order to survive as a business owner, I also needed to learn how to create a business plan, budget, and wrap my head around marketing.

That's when I decided to pursue my health coaching training. I was 30 at the time, and it coincided with a lot of other big shifts in my life—it really felt like the magic of perfect timing. I immediately found health coaching to be a nice complement to my R.D. work. The holistic approach spoke to how I had been wanting to work with people all along, and enabled me to guide my clients more effectively as they built healthy habits to help them thrive.