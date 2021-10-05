From the start, the team knew they wanted to present their findings in a way that people could immediately understand. So they pushed beyond calories and saturated fat content to estimate the number of healthy minutes a food could add or take off of a healthy life.

To do so, they applied data from the Global Burden of Disease, which measures how 15 categories of food impact mortality (i.e. those who eat diets high in processed meat are more likely to contract certain fatal cancers), to individual dishes.

Take a hot dog: It contains processed meat, which has been shown to take years off life according to the Global Burden of Disease. Per gram, though, it can be said to take off a certain number of minutes—27, according to the team's estimate. Its sodium and trans fat take off 10 more minutes, but its healthy polyunsaturated fats add one minute. That brings the total burden to 36 minutes of healthy life lost with every hot dog consumed, give or take a few minutes.

Jolliet's team crunched these numbers on 5,853 foods to create their Health Nutritional Index. From there, they considered 18 environmental factors (ozone depletion, particulate matter emitted during transportation, water use, etc.) to come up with the short-term global warming impact of each food.

They published the findings on 167 of the most popular foods in America and color-coded each one green, orange, or red depending on its combined environmental-health score.

The results ranged from 36 minutes of healthy life lost to 33 minutes gained, and their shorter-term global warming impacts spanned from 0.0005 to 5.7 kg CO2 equivalents (CO2-eq). A serving of cheddar cheese, for example, was found to take 1.4 minutes off a healthy life and emit .3 kg CO2-eq, on average. A slice of pepperoni pizza snagged about five minutes and emitted .55 kg CO2-eq. An apple added 13 healthy life minutes and emitted .02 kg CO2 eq.

Since composing this database piece by piece since 2014, the study authors say have found some key trends arise.