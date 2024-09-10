You may be wondering, what exactly is my energy? You know that feeling when you're in line and you can just feel that person standing behind you a little too close even though (despite what you told your niece last week), you don't have eyes in the back of your head? Or when you're watching your partner's favorite movie and you just know they are staring at you during the "funniest" part, waiting for your reaction (laugh, just laugh, it won't hurt anyone)? That is you feeling when someone else's energy is coming into your space. That is you, feeling your own energy.