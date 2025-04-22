Yes, You Can Have A Younger Brain As You Age: You Just Need These 4 Tips

Personally, I believe taking the stairs is one of the most underrated ways to get fit. Not only do you work on enhancing your leg strength, but climbing stairs also slightly raises your heart rate enough to enter that healthy "zone 2" training range (aka where you can still hold a conversation, but it might be difficult to do so). Additionally, you don't have to carve out time for the gym or even a quick at-home workout; if you're someone who has the choice of taking an elevator or stairs, you can easily make the stairs part of your daily routine. And that choice will pay dividends in the long run.