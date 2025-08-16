If the zombie doesn't apologize, demonstrate remorse, or take accountability for the ghosting, and you still want to reengage them, don't lie to yourself about who they are and what's going on. Know that there will continue to be sporadic interaction. This type of relationship can work for some people, as long as you're able to genuinely place no expectations on the relationship or the other person. According to Zuckerman, you must be genuinely OK with the intermittent contact, not just pretending you don't care. The worst thing you can do here is to have hope that "this time" will be different. It won't.