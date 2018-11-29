I Had A Crippling Thyroid Disease. This Is The Diet That Helped Me Heal

My Hashimoto's disease is now in remission, and I was able to have a baby! Removing all grains, refined sugar, dairy, and legumes from my diet helped my healing journey by leaps and bounds. For me, it was the most anti-inflammatory approach. I have the energy to work out again, which is huge. Although my autoimmune disease is in remission, I like to maintain my anti-inflammatory diet because I feel good!

