Advertisement
This Powerful Hand Cream Is My Day & Night Repair Secret
I have old-looking hands. The palms are hyper-wrinkly (whatever amount of wrinkles you're imagining, triple it). The backs are both veiny and bony, and the skin is a bit sallow. This is something I'm not afraid to admit and gleefully show off to friends with a laugh: "Have I shown you my old hands?" I giggle when someone asks me to be the hand model for a post or some such.
At first, folks try to be gentle with their response, but once I assure them I'm truly aware (and OK!) of their appearance, most people readily agree with me: Wow, they really are wrinkly.
They've always been kind of old-looking, too, even when I was a kid. I look back at pictures of me as a toddler and wonder how a 70-year-old's hand made it onto a baby. Once I texted an old photo to a friend who replied, cute, but strange hands—haha.
I'm sure their appearance means something profound in palmistry, but I've never had mine read, so all I know is this simple truth: My hands look weird.
While I've come to accept that my hands will never match the rest of my skin, I do know they can get worse. However old they look now is infinitely better than what they look like when I'm not caring for them: Left on their own, the lines become deeper, cuticles become frayed, and the skin becomes flaky.
This is why I've found myself practically married to mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand cream. It's one of my all-time favorite products; let me explain why.
How this hand cream repairs my skin day and night
The high-quality, innovative blend nurtures your skin microbiome, deeply hydrates, provides antioxidant protection, and improves the appearance of the skin instantly and over time.
Our special strain of postbiotics provides skin with very specific fatty acids and peptides that have been shown to soothe inflammation, help protect skin against environmental stressors, regulate microcirculation, and activate the skin's immune system.
For added support, we also included prebiotics to make sure that the living flora already present on the skin are being taken care of, too.
There are several kinds of prebiotics to use, and we selected one made from microgreen algae that has been shown to have a soothing effect on the skin by preventing inflammation triggered by an unbalanced microbiome.
Biotic ingredients can be challenging to talk about because what they're doing for the skin is somewhat invisible at first. But with time, you'll notice changes like I did: The skin is more resilient and doesn't feel as sensitive. The complexion quality improves, easing the appearance of fine lines and fading dark spots. And overall, the skin just functions healthier.
To amp up its skin-supporting benefits, we included powerful antioxidants like coenzyme Q10, a potent antioxidant naturally found in the body, and a watermelon, lentil, and apple complex that delivers a wide range of nutrients and benefits. These help support your skin barrier and offer free radical protection. They also provide many aesthetic benefits, such as brightening tone and smoothing out fine lines.
The hydrating base of the formula contains several botanicals to moisturize and soothe the skin: shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. Each of these individually is a powerful natural ingredient, but together they're far more robust in their efficacy.
We wanted moisturizers that were going to instantly calm and condition the skin—easing any irritation. The backs of my hands tend to get flaky, and this cream has been one of the only things that stops that.
But I'm a firm believer that products are only as good as they feel when you apply them. No matter how good or valuable I think an ingredient is, I'm just not going to use it diligently if I don't like the texture or experience of it.
That's why we took a long time perfecting the texture of the cream. It's decadent, rich, and slightly whipped like really good butter—but then it soaks so quickly.
That's why I like using it both day and night: It's thick enough for a night cream but fast-absorbing enough for day. (My major stipulation when creating this was that I could go back to work right after applying and it wouldn't leave an oily residue on my keyboard.)
The takeaway
My hands may look older than my years, and I've accepted that they'll always be a bit wrinkly. But I certainly don't accept that they may get worse with time—that's why I need to care for them now.
And finally I've found a hand cream that can improve their appearance immediately and for decades to come.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel