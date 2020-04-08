10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Whether you're in a relatively new relationship or you've been married for years, quarantining with a partner comes with a whole new set of challenges that you've likely never dealt with before. Thankfully, there are a handful of research-backed habits that couples can adopt to successfully overcome any challenge—including being stuck inside together for extended periods of time.

The following 10 habits are based on the University of Exeter's 2018 research on what makes an enduring relationship. The researchers interviewed 55 couples (some divorced and some still happily together), 45 of which had been surveyed four times over the course of the last decade. The team then identified what qualities and skills relationship were shared by the happiest, most enduring relationships. The habits included things like respect, shared interests, humor, and realistic expectations.

Now, the researchers have applied those findings to the current times. “New COVID-19 measures restricting our freedom to go out are bound to put couple relationships under pressure, even when family members are not ill, " Anne Barlow, the lead researcher and professor of family law and policy at the University of Exeter, said in a news release. "Yet keeping your closest relationships strong is even more important in a time of crisis. Over the past few years our research has shown what helps long-term relationships to thrive, and we hope this further advice helps people during this difficult period.”

Here's what the team is recommending right now, based on their research.