Ze, Xem, & Beyond: How To Use Neopronouns Respectfully & Why They Matter

While most of those neopronouns fell out of use or have not been in continuous use—like "hesher" and "ze"—Bonikowski notes that people have been trying to tinker with pronouns to reflect gender neutrality for centuries. "From the mid-1600s, English language style guides also promoted the use of 'generic he' to include any single person in the third person of any gender," she explains. "During the 1970s and '80s, perhaps related to second-wave feminism, 'generic she' was used by some writers. Some people alternated between using 'she' and using 'he,' or consistently wrote out the longer phrase 'he or she.' Novel forms like 's/he' were used in the 1990s and early 2000s."