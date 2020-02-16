Do You Need To Unfriend Or Block Your Ex On Social Media? Research Digs In

As social media developers become more privy to the shortcomings of being in the same virtual environment as your ex, tools are being introduced to help deal with just that.

"Take A Break," for example, is a feature offered the moment you change your relationship status to "single" on Facebook. It's not the same as blocking, but it will hide your ex's activity from your News Feed. And if you're not the type to list your relationship status, you can seek out "Take A Break" within the app as well.

But moving forward, the study authors say web developers should work on more effective algorithms that can better identify subtle connections between two people, like mutual friends and group photos, to help further limit seeing them.

"Algorithms are really good at seeing patterns in clicks, likes and when things are posted," says assistant professor Jed Brubaker, Ph.D., "but there is a whole lot of nuance in how we interact with people socially that they haven't been designed to pick up."

With all that in mind, the research team says your best bets in the midst of a rough breakup are to unfriend, untag, block, and try Facebook's Take A Break feature. And if necessary, hopping off social media entirely "for a while until you're in a better place," Pinter adds, will help too.

Breakups are never easy, but getting through them is possible. Try these 18 self-care practices to love yourself after a breakup, and check out our class on how to heal from a breakup.