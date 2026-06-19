Can GLP-1s Help People Drink Less? Here’s What The Research Says

Alcohol is not the only area where GLP-1 drugs are showing promise. There is "a significant and growing body of literature on the role of GLP-1 therapies in other substance use disorders, notes Lorenzo Leggio, M.D., Ph.D, a joint PI at the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, in the press release. The mechanisms behind these effects are still being studied, but researchers believe GLP-1 receptors in the brain may play a role in modulating reward pathways and cravings more broadly. We know GLP-1s aid weight loss by reducing appetite and cravings, so the medications may have the same affect for alcohol and other drugs.