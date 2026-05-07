10 Things You Didn't Know About Microdosing GLP-1s In Perimenopause

This is perhaps the most underappreciated piece of the puzzle. Research has shown that estrogen actually boosts GLP-1 production in both the gut and the pancreas. Estrogen stimulates GLP-1 release by activating specific receptors. As estrogen declines during perimenopause, GLP-1 signaling also weakens, creating a domino effect of increased hunger, fat accumulation—especially around the belly—and difficulty managing blood sugar, even if your habits haven't changed. Microdosing GLP-1s can be understood, in part, as replacing a signaling pathway your body is losing.