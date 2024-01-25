Advertisement
Make This Easy Ginger Tea Recipe At The First Sign Of A Cold
There's nothing quite as comforting as a steaming cup of tea, especially when the sniffles and sneezes come knocking. In times of seasonal discomfort or at the first hint of a cold, look no further than ginger tea to provide warmth, relief, and immune support.
Why you should make your own tea vs. buying bagged
While the convenience of grabbing a bag of ginger tea off the supermarket shelf is appealing, there's more to the story than meets the eye. Many commercially available bagged teas come with a hidden cost: microplastics1. These tiny particles not only pose a threat to the environment by polluting our water but can also find their way into your body2.
Beyond the environmental and health concerns, the taste and aroma of bagged ginger teas are often a far cry from the rich, vibrant flavors that you'll experience when using high-quality fresh or dried herbs. The herbs tucked away in those bags are typically processed and packaged in a way that compromises their potency, resulting in a bland tea.
On the other hand, my homemade ginger tea recipe encourages you to embrace the true essence of each ingredient, offering a delightful combination of flavors that not only pleases your palate but also elevates the therapeutic benefits of the tea.
A ginger tea recipe to sip all winter
Ingredients:
- 1 to 2 inches of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (adjust to taste)
- 1 tablespoon honey (adjust to taste)
Method:
- Add fresh ginger to a small saucepan with 2 cups water.
- Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat.
- Infuse 20-30 minutes.
- Remove the saucepan from heat and strain out the ginger pieces, leaving only the ginger-infused water.
- Stir in fresh lemon juice and honey, adjusting to taste.
- Mix well until the honey is fully dissolved.
- Pour the ginger tea into your favorite mug and enjoy!
Have a juicer? Try this instead!
The amount of ginger juice you add to 2 cups of water depends on your personal preferences. As a starting point, you can try using approximately 1 to 2 tablespoons of fresh ginger juice for 2 cups of water. However, feel free to adjust this amount based on how strong or mild you want the ginger flavor in your tea. Start with a smaller amount and gradually add more if needed, tasting as you go until you achieve the desired level of spiciness and flavor.
Ingredient spotlight
In spite of its short ingredient list, my ginger tea is a nutritional powerhouse. Each sip delivers a concentrated dose of nutrients and benefits, making this simple beverage very potent.
- Ginger (Zingiber officinale): Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory gingerol, ginger supports a strong immune system3 and provides effective nausea relief4.
- Lemon Juice: Lemon juice is also a natural immune booster5, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants.
- Honey: A sweet elixir rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties6, honey supports immunity by combating pathogens. With natural sugars for energy and essential minerals, it's a delicious addition to this tea.
The takeaway
Crafted with the revitalizing powers of fresh ginger, a touch of zesty lemon, and the sweetness of honey, this brew not only promises a delicious way to support your immune system but also acts as a powerful ally against nausea. The next time you feel a cold coming on or just want to show your body some love, indulge in the therapeutic warmth of this homemade ginger tea. Every sip will be a step toward feeling better.
