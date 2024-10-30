If you think you may have a keloid, it's best to consult a dermatologist to address the scar at hand. There are a number of different skin injuries that can lead to keloid scars, but they can also form on uninjured skin in individuals who are particularly prone to keloids. There isn't extensive knowledge on what causes some people to scar in this way, but there are treatments available. If you're trying to determine whether you have a piercing bump or a keloid, check out this story for more information.