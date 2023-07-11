Design aside, the features are what I’m really writing home about. The Garmin Venu tracks a number of activities, such as walking, running, swimming, yoga, and cycling. The best part? Your metrics and goals are personalized to you. If the thought of going from zero to 10,000 steps overnight sounds overwhelming to you, then you’ll love that the Garmin Venu gives you a unique daily goal based on your previous activity levels.

Throughout the day, you'll be able to see how you're tracking to your daily goal, giving you the extra push you might need to get those last few steps in. Of course, if you'd prefer to set your own goal, you can do so in the app settings.

During a workout, the watch displays time elapsed, distance, pace, and heart rate—but its capabilities go far beyond these metrics. The Garmin Venu has a Pulse oximeter to track blood oxygen levels during each workout and throughout the day and night. It even has a stress tracker which can help you identify any common themes around when you feel most tense throughout the day.

What's more, the battery lasts way longer than on my Apple Watch. I log some pretty long runs while marathon training, so I'd find myself charging my apple watch every day. The Venu on the other hand, lasts up to five days.