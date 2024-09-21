Advertisement
I could spend hours telling you about my favorite skin care topicals and tools (I am a shopping editor, after all). But here’s the honest truth: Healthy, beautiful skin starts from inside your body—and the gut-skin axis1 plays a huge role.
Imbalances in the gut can significantly impact how your skin looks and feels2, often manifesting skin challenges such as redness, blemishes, a generally lackluster complexion, or more serious skin health concerns.
I personally have seen a much more noticeable difference in my skin’s appearance based on what I’m putting in my body vs what I’m putting on it. And, while a healthy diet is key, Gaia’s Infinity Glow supplement helps fill in the gaps.*
What is Infinity Glow?
Gaia Herbs’ Infinity Glow is a daily supplement formulated to promote healthy skin. It’s powered by known skin hero green tea extract, along with pomegranate, reishi, and spearmint to further support the gut-skin axis.*
Why green tea? External elements such as UV exposure and air pollution can cause oxidative stress on your skin. And when this is prolonged, you’ll start to see fine lines and wrinkles developing at a much faster rate.
The antioxidants in green tea extract help protect your skin against these outside stressors—and it’s also shown to be incredibly anti-inflammatory3.*
Why pomegranate? Studies show pomegranate contains ellagitannins4 which can stimulate the growth of Akkermansia muciniphila5 (an important strain of bacteria for regulating the gut).*
Plus, pomegranate is a powerful antioxidant and can help your skin cells recover6 from damage caused by UV light exposure and sun-induced pigmentation.*
Why reishi? Among other benefits, adaptogen reishi supports a healthy and resilient immune system7 (thanks to triterpenes and beta-glucans, which can help stimulate the innate immune response8).*
Why spearmint? With antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, spearmint might just be a sleeper ingredient for healthy skin. Spearmint has also shown promising advantages for digestive health9 and cognitive support.*
Like all Gaia supplements, Infinity Glow is vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.
We love that the brand performs microbial testing, heavy metals testing, identity testing, pesticide testing, and strength testing to ensure you’re always getting the best quality. All batch test results can be found on each product page.
Who should try Infinity Glow?
Gaia’s Infinity Glow supplement calls on the above lineup of natural ingredients to improve your body’s natural function, resulting in brighter, healthier skin.* That in mind, it's a great option for women who want to support a healthier gut-skin axis.
The brand recommends taking two capsules two times daily for the best results.
The takeaway
I love that Gaia’s Infinity Glow helps promote radiant skin from the inside out.* After all, healthy, vibrant skin starts with what’s happening on the inside of your body—and most of us could use a little extra support.
