Integrative Health

Support Healthy, Radiant Skin From The Inside Out With Gaia's Infinity Glow*

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
September 21, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of girl from shoulders up on purple background
Image by mbg creative
September 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I could spend hours telling you about my favorite skin care topicals and tools (I am a shopping editor, after all). But here’s the honest truth: Healthy, beautiful skin starts from inside your body—and the gut-skin axis1 plays a huge role. 

Imbalances in the gut can significantly impact how your skin looks and feels2, often manifesting skin challenges such as redness, blemishes, a generally lackluster complexion, or more serious skin health concerns. 

I personally have seen a much more noticeable difference in my skin’s appearance based on what I’m putting in my body vs what I’m putting on it. And, while a healthy diet is key, Gaia’s Infinity Glow supplement helps fill in the gaps.*

Gaia Herbs Infinity Glow

gaia herbs infinity glow

What is Infinity Glow?

Gaia Herbs’ Infinity Glow is a daily supplement formulated to promote healthy skin. It’s powered by known skin hero green tea extract, along with pomegranate, reishi, and spearmint to further support the gut-skin axis.*

Why green tea? External elements such as UV exposure and air pollution can cause oxidative stress on your skin. And when this is prolonged, you’ll start to see fine lines and wrinkles developing at a much faster rate. 

The antioxidants in green tea extract help protect your skin against these outside stressors—and it’s also shown to be incredibly anti-inflammatory3.*

editor's hand holding Infinity glow container
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Why pomegranate? Studies show pomegranate contains ellagitannins4 which can stimulate the growth of Akkermansia muciniphila5 (an important strain of bacteria for regulating the gut).*

Plus, pomegranate is a powerful antioxidant and can help your skin cells recover6 from damage caused by UV light exposure and sun-induced pigmentation.*

Why reishi? Among other benefits, adaptogen reishi supports a healthy and resilient immune system7 (thanks to triterpenes and beta-glucans, which can help stimulate the innate immune response8).* 

Why spearmint? With antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, spearmint might just be a sleeper ingredient for healthy skin. Spearmint has also shown promising advantages for digestive health9 and cognitive support.*

editor's hand holding gaia infinity glow capsules
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Like all Gaia supplements, Infinity Glow is vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free. 

We love that the brand performs microbial testing, heavy metals testing, identity testing, pesticide testing, and strength testing to ensure you’re always getting the best quality. All batch test results can be found on each product page. 

Who should try Infinity Glow?

Gaia’s Infinity Glow supplement calls on the above lineup of natural ingredients to improve your body’s natural function, resulting in brighter, healthier skin.* That in mind, it's a great option for women who want to support a healthier gut-skin axis.

The brand recommends taking two capsules two times daily for the best results.

Gaia Herbs Infinity Glow

gaia herbs infinity glow

The takeaway

I love that Gaia’s Infinity Glow helps promote radiant skin from the inside out.* After all, healthy, vibrant skin starts with what’s happening on the inside of your body—and most of us could use a little extra support. 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

