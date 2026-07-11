I don't know about you, but I catch myself doing it at least 20 times a day. I'll be sitting at my computer writing, glance over at my reflection in the window, and realize I'm completely folded over my laptop. Shoulders rounded. Neck craned forward. Then I do what we all do: sit up a little taller. But that lasts for about 30 seconds before I slowly melting back into my goblin posture.