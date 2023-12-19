Advertisement
Tune In: Why Aging Is Way More Than Just Changes To The Skin
It’s the last episode of Clean Beauty School of 2023! I’m taking next week off, but then back for the New Year to discuss beauty resolutions and what we’re looking forward to in the year ahead. It’s a fun episode full of product recommendations and beauty tips.
But back to this week’s: In the episode, we discuss one of our beauty-focused features in our annual 2024 Well-Being Forecast. At the end of every year, we publish this tentpole series—predicting what’s to come in the year(s) ahead in the health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle spaces. These features are thoroughly reported and take months to produce—from story ideation and writing to expert-reviews and creative design. This year, we had two beauty predictions, both deeply intertwined.
During last week’s episode, we discussed how longevity science is infiltrating the beauty space. And this week, we’re chatting about the future of aging aesthetics. I’m joined by mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider to talk about the feature, including why bone health will be a vital part of our beauty routine, new uses of neurotoxins, and lifestyle dermatology’s role in the future of beauty.
Here are some of our key takeaways from the episode:
- Beauty is more than just wrinkles. In the future, we’ll view muscle composition and bone health as vital parts of our beauty routines—tending to them with lifestyle choices (such as diet), high-tech tools, and innovative in-office treatments.
- Neuromodulators—such as Botox—will shift away from being viewed as wrinkle reducers, but more as muscle rehabilitators.
- Thanks to TikTok filters, younger generations pay attention to facial asymmetries much more than ever before. This will lead to an increased interest in how to support muscle imbalances as we age—through the use of facial massage, posture, and tools like microcurrents.
It won’t take you long to listen to the episode, but I think you’ll come away with insights how beauty is way more than just skin care. Tune in here:
