But back to this week’s: In the episode, we discuss one of our beauty-focused features in our annual 2024 Well-Being Forecast. At the end of every year, we publish this tentpole series—predicting what’s to come in the year(s) ahead in the health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle spaces. These features are thoroughly reported and take months to produce—from story ideation and writing to expert-reviews and creative design. This year, we had two beauty predictions, both deeply intertwined.