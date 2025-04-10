This Green Smoothie Recipe Is As Hydrating As 3 Cups Of Water, Says An MD

Next, we have cucumber and chia seeds: These contain "structured" or "gel" water2 , says Cohen. "When you look at a cucumber seed, you can literally see the gel around it," she explains. Same goes for chia seeds—they have a goopy, jelly texture when you submerge them in water. In both cases, the H 2 O molecules layer upon one another to form a gel-like substance, and it's incredibly hydrating for your body. "It is in that form that's found in nature, and it's also in that form that's found within our cells," Cohen says.