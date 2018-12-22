The second of two full moons in caring Cancer in 2018 (the first was a supermoon on January 1, 2018) illuminates the skies on Saturday, December 22, just as the pre-holiday festivities commence! As the final lunation of the year, the Cancer full moon brings the warm-and-fuzzy vibes to our celebrations and invites us to deck our halls with meaningful moments and genuine connection.

Soften your seasonal decorations with cozy "hygge" accents like faux-fur throws, spice-scented candles, and strands of white lights. Toss a few plush pillows and blankets by the fire or put a "simmer pot" or orange peels and cloves on the burner.

But Cancer's sentimental nature isn't always easy. The holidays may churn the ocean of emotion, and under these moody moonbeams, rifts that have been brewing with relatives could erupt. The spiritual teacher Ram Dass has said, "If you think you're enlightened, go spend a week with your family." Are you dreading the obligatory gatherings because of old, unprocessed stuff? Consider having a heart-to-heart with the person who pushes your buttons. Cancer's divine femininity reminds us that we can avoid dramatic outbursts by tapping into compassion intuition and pausing to reflect before we respond. While this full moon can make us reactive, there's also a chance to find common ground—or at least mutual respect and love—and repair a broken bond.

The full moon in Cancer arrives just one day after the northern hemisphere's winter solstice and the start of Capricorn season. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the last full moon of the year is known by some Native American tribes as the full Cold Moon and even the Long Nights Moon since it will fall under some of the darkest nights of the year. Though the winter solstice marks the Earth's tilt back toward the Sun, the days will continue to seem shorter because of Daylight Saving Time. The nights, however, may appear brighter since the Ursid meteor shower will peak this weekend in the mid-northern hemisphere, especially on December 22 when it will be most visible following la luna's celestial spectacle.

Since sensitive Cancer is the wise, matriarch of the zodiac and also governs the tide-pulling moon, we are reminded of the potency of the heart's intelligence. As women's rights activists have long said, "The personal is political." Lay down your swords this weekend, and don't underestimate the power of making changes in your home, family, workplace—or even your corner of the world.

Below are six ways the feminine power of the Full Cold Moon in Cancer will open your heart. (Check out our tips for creating new and full moon rituals here, too!)