6 Ways To Harness The Energy Of The Year's LAST Full Moon
The second of two full moons in caring Cancer in 2018 (the first was a supermoon on January 1, 2018) illuminates the skies on Saturday, December 22, just as the pre-holiday festivities commence! As the final lunation of the year, the Cancer full moon brings the warm-and-fuzzy vibes to our celebrations and invites us to deck our halls with meaningful moments and genuine connection.
Soften your seasonal decorations with cozy "hygge" accents like faux-fur throws, spice-scented candles, and strands of white lights. Toss a few plush pillows and blankets by the fire or put a "simmer pot" or orange peels and cloves on the burner.
But Cancer's sentimental nature isn't always easy. The holidays may churn the ocean of emotion, and under these moody moonbeams, rifts that have been brewing with relatives could erupt. The spiritual teacher Ram Dass has said, "If you think you're enlightened, go spend a week with your family." Are you dreading the obligatory gatherings because of old, unprocessed stuff? Consider having a heart-to-heart with the person who pushes your buttons. Cancer's divine femininity reminds us that we can avoid dramatic outbursts by tapping into compassion intuition and pausing to reflect before we respond. While this full moon can make us reactive, there's also a chance to find common ground—or at least mutual respect and love—and repair a broken bond.
The full moon in Cancer arrives just one day after the northern hemisphere's winter solstice and the start of Capricorn season. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the last full moon of the year is known by some Native American tribes as the full Cold Moon and even the Long Nights Moon since it will fall under some of the darkest nights of the year. Though the winter solstice marks the Earth's tilt back toward the Sun, the days will continue to seem shorter because of Daylight Saving Time. The nights, however, may appear brighter since the Ursid meteor shower will peak this weekend in the mid-northern hemisphere, especially on December 22 when it will be most visible following la luna's celestial spectacle.
Since sensitive Cancer is the wise, matriarch of the zodiac and also governs the tide-pulling moon, we are reminded of the potency of the heart's intelligence. As women's rights activists have long said, "The personal is political." Lay down your swords this weekend, and don't underestimate the power of making changes in your home, family, workplace—or even your corner of the world.
Below are six ways the feminine power of the Full Cold Moon in Cancer will open your heart. (Check out our tips for creating new and full moon rituals here, too!)
1. Embrace the divine feminine.
The star sign of Cancer is represented by divine feminine energy and is naturally ruled by the moon. The Cancer full Cold Moon is a charged event that will spotlight intuition and could set the stage for a family-friendly affair. Cancer wants everyone to feel safe and secure, but that doesn't mean building walls and locking ourselves away in our homes, either! These maternal moonbeams sound the call to come together and connect on a more personal level.
Cancer governs the zodiac's fourth house of motherhood and femininity. The Cancer full moon puts us deeply in tune with our feelings. Pick up the phone or write a letter to an important woman in your life. Set out a photo of a special female ancestor and light a candle to channel her divine wisdom. Post a picture and tribute to a nurturing person in your life. If you're a mother, do something to honor yourself. Think of the Cancer full moon as the astrological Mother's Day! If you've got the bandwidth, spend extra time with kids who look up to you or with the people you call family—whether the bond is based on biology or chemistry.
2. Manage your mood swings.
The emotional floodgates are bound to open today, for better or worse. If there are unspoken hurt feelings or lingering resentments, Cancer could bring an outpouring of grievances. Open your heart to other people as best as you can. Stuck in anger or resentment? As the saying goes, "You can get bitter or you can get better."
Interesting fact: Research shows that bad moods are actually contagious! Psychologists have identified a three-step process called "emotional contagion" whereby a person's mood is transferred to someone else. So dodge the Debbie Downers—and make sure you're not spreading the grouchy vibes yourself.
3. Nurture your mind, body, and spirit.
Nutrition falls under the domain of the Cancer full moon, and this sign is definitely a foodie! But shift your focus to eliminating unhealthy substances from your diet, not baking another Julia Child-worthy spread that leaves you nibbling the leftovers for days. How can you enjoy delicious food mindfully? this full moon asks. First, you might want to tackle one of your vices, the one you know is treading into the addiction territory. Whether it's a rich and sugary coffee drink, gluten-y breads, chips, sweets, or some other fix, this full moon wants you to try banishing it from your diet. The two weeks following a full moon are major manifesting time. What if you cut out this vice for 14 days? You might even consider a short detox before the new year even begins! No, you might not live a lifetime without your coffee, cookies, or sourdough rolls…but then again, you might lose your taste for them when you start integrating healthier, more natural options into your palate. Give it the two-week test and see. This full moon has faith in you!
Cancer is the horoscope's helicopter parent, hovering around and demanding to know, "Did you eat?" Find a healthy comfort food recipe or treat yourself to a great cookbook and indulge! If you're kitchen-averse, have a friend come over and teach you how to whip up a simple recipe. Or barter for their gourmet skills—if you're great at crunching numbers, trade tax-planning tips for a delicious demo on braising or blanching veggies that keeps the flavor in.
4. Set up a sustainable savings plan.
The Crab's steely claws have quite a grip. Why not hang on to a little more of your money? Even if you're just putting $20 a week in savings, that can add up over the months. The point is to start the habit now. The Cancer full moon spotlights financial security and a need to be prudent with our funds. It's not only how much you make; it's what you do with it. Today could inspire pleasurable lifestyle ideas that don't break the bank. Pool your resources with friends around Cancerian needs, like potluck meals, vacation home swaps, and co-op child-care.
5. Declutter your home and office.
With the full moon in homey Cancer, how about an end-of-year interior design refresh? Do a walk-through of your home and consider every corner. We get accustomed to the piled-up second bedrooms, cluttered shelves, and knickknack overload. The visual cues we take in cause our brains to fire off signals, especially when they trigger memories (which then trigger thoughts and feelings, which in turn trigger our brains to flood our bodies with chemicals).
This domestic goddess of a full moon reminds us that cleaning our homes can clear our minds. Start with one area and give it an extreme makeover. Clear everything away then reset it with curated care. Less is more, so be selective about the "collection" you display. Leaving some white space on those walls can give your brain a chance to breathe. On the flip side, if your energy is lagging, how about painting a wall a cheery hue, adding oxygenating plants, or hanging new art? Whatever makes YOU feel good and happy is great, as long as you don't overload your senses.
6. Step into another person's shoes.
We easily fall into patterns with the ones we love, becoming the Responsible One, the Wild One, the Chauffeur, the Couch Potato. And once those patterns are in place, they can be hard to break! But who wants to be pigeonholed in such a limiting way? Granted, there can be benefits to playing these parts…especially if it means our families have given up on trying to force us to do the dishes or clean up after ourselves. This full moon wants us to shake it up.
For the over-givers out there, set some boundaries, even go on strike! The other people living under your roof or benefiting from your kindness need to step up. They probably won't if you've spoiled them into submission. Start making unapologetic and direct requests for support. For the slackers out there, stop letting others pull your weight. Being a slug in one area of life does not happen in a vacuum; it affects every area of your life. Energy is kinetic, after all: The more you put in, the more you gain. Rise up off the sofa and get your whole life moving again!