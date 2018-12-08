5 Holiday Shopping Strategies — So You Can Avoid That January Money Hangover

Sometimes people put pressure on themselves to buy more expensive gifts for certain people because they think it's a sign that they care more. Or they set out to spend the same amount of money on each person to even the playing field. (Because of this, my sister and I often received the same gifts growing up although we couldn't be more different if we tried.)

Creating a set dollar amount that you want to spend this year is a great start, but this method can potentially lead to overspending and purchasing generic gifts you possibly can't afford.

Instead, I would start by identifying an intention for each person on your list. What do you want the gift to say? How do you want the person to feel when they get it? When you set an intention for your gift, you place the purpose of the gift ahead of the price tag, and that is a mental shift that will allow you to say what you want to say on any budget.