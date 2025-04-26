Not only is it bad for your hair (melted styling product can adhere to your strands and cause damage), but your congested hot tools likely won't give you the results you want. All that buildup creates a physical barrier on the barrel, which makes it harder for those tools to sleek down the strands—to compensate, you might spend longer on your 'do or hike up the heat, both of which can lead to more damage and split ends. Even if there aren't any visible marks on your tools (you should still clean them regularly, even if you don't see any goo), dirt and grime can still live on those devices.