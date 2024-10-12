Skip to Content
Beauty

This Is Exactly How Long It Takes To Repair The Skin Barrier, From A Derm

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 12, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Young Woman Applying Cream On Face
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
October 12, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

One beauty trend that's mbg-approved: prioritizing skin barrier repair. While tending to your barrier should be something you focus on always, "barrier repair" has been a particularly buzzy term as of late. Of course, we're not upset about it.

However, there are tons of products and techniques in the beauty space today (we're looking at you, slugging) that certainly encourage healthy barrier repair. This is ideal for overworked, over-exfoliated, or just stressed-out skin in general—but how long does it take for your barrier to actually heal? Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., explains below. 

How long does it take to repair the skin barrier?

Per usual, Bowe took to TikTok to answer some of her followers' most pressing questions—this time, about how long it takes to truly repair the skin barrier. First, she notes: "It actually has to do with how damaged the skin barrier is." Don't worry, she provides examples to follow. 

The perfect example of a severely damaged skin barrier is a sunburn. Think about it: Your skin may be red, peeling, burning, and maybe even itching. Bowe explains, "You could even apply something as gentle as a fragrance-free moisturizer designed for eczema, and it's going to sting and burn." That reaction alone is a telltale sign of severe barrier damage. 

When your barrier is in this state, it will take a minimum of a couple of days to heal, Bowe explains. A mildly damaged barrier, on the flip side, will heal much more quickly. You'll know your barrier is slightly compromised if it's red, sensitized to your usual skin care products, or has trouble holding moisture. 

This kind of damage is typically caused by skin dehydration, over-exfoliation, using too much of a retinoid, etc. Luckily, Bowe explains, you may be able to repair the damage within an hour or so if you use ultra-hydrating products

Not sure which products to use? Well, everyone's skin is different, but in this case, it can be helpful to think about what not to use. Stay away from exfoliating ingredients of any kind (be it physical or chemical), acids, retinoids, fragrance, and essential oils. 

One gold-star repair product for the face: The Bowe Glow Microbiome Nourishing Cream from Bowe's own skin care line. (The "Bowe Glow" is very much real.) "We found that after just one application, in one hour, we were able to repair the skin barrier." Pretty impressive, no? As for body care, check out our list of barrier-supporting body lotions.

No matter which product you decide to use for hydration, remember to stay out of the sun and keep up with gentle, hydrating, and fragrance-free formulas. As Bowe says, "Less is more until your barrier recovers."

The takeaway

If you have a damaged skin barrier, you should look to hydrating, fragrance-free products to encourage a speedy recovery. If your barrier is only slightly damaged, you may even be able to repair it within a few hours. A severely damaged barrier, however, will take a few days to heal at least.

So be patient, keep up with your gentle products, and remember to stay out of the sun until your skin is fully healed.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

