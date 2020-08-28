Friday Night Bite: 3 Cocktail & Food Pairings We Have On Rotation

If you're anything like us, a Friday night spent on the couch in pajamas has been a sacred institution long before social distancing was a thing. Spending the evening dodging elbows at a crowded bar just isn't our idea of a good time. So, when it comes to night life, these days, "in" is well and truly the new "out."

Whatever your idea of a perfect night in looks like—we support it (the only nonnegotiable is that real pants are strictly prohibited). And although the perfect evening at home looks a little different for everyone, we're firm believers that it all starts with the menu. Below we gathered some of our all-time favorite snacks and sips, all of which are mbg-approved (i.e., minimal prep, maximum benefits). Whether you're after a cocktail, pre-dinner bite, full-on meal, or dessert, we've got the answer for you.