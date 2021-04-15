The advice is simple: drain the tofu, put it in an airtight container, then pop it in the freezer overnight. The next morning, take it out and allow it to thaw on a rack, so excess water can drain (they say the thawing process should take about 4 hours). As it thaws, you'll be able to squeeze out even more water. It's important to note that the tofu will discolor in the freezer—but that's fine, and it should return to a more normal hue when it thaws.

"This method creates ice crystals in the tofu, which turn into pockets when you defrost it. The end result is a super spongy block of tofu," Pope and Pook explain in the caption of their video post. "The tofu then absorbs way more marinade—giving it tons of flavor—and it also creates a chewy texture which we love."'

After it's thawed, you can cube or slice the tofu—depending on what you're making—and then let it marinate as usual. Then, So Vegan advises tossing the pieces with some corn flour or other starch, to help it get crispy when it cooks. Then, reduce your leftover marinade to make a sauce, and enjoy your perfect little pieces of tofu.