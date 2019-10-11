This works especially well for blended soups or anything with a creamy base. Hulled hemp seeds are a great, plant-based protein source! In fact, 30 grams of hemp seeds (about 2 to 3 tablespoons) contains a whopping 11 grams—plus, that's complete protein, which means it contains all of the amino acids that our bodies need to function optimally. Hemp hearts also contain healthy fat—about 15 grams per 30-gram serving, much of which is from heart-healthy omega-3s. That one-two punch of protein and fat goes a long way to fill you up.

To spike blended soups with hemp hearts, just toss a few spoonfuls into the blender with everything else you're whizzing up. If you're working a creamy based soup, blend the hemp hearts with whatever base liquid you're using (nondairy milk, veggie stock) before continuing with your recipe as normal. And if you're wondering: They won't change the flavor in any noticeable way.