mindbodygreen

Recipes

For A Special Easter Treat, Try These 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist By Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist
Isabel Smith is a New York City-based dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition and Lifestyle.
Chocolate Truffels In Cocoa Powder

Image by ZHPH Production / Stocksy

April 12, 2020 — 1:09 AM

Spring holidays, like Easter, are looking a bit different this year. While the egg hunting must remain indoors and friends or extended families may not be able to gather for brunch, there are plenty of other ways you can participate in some seasonal fun. For a delicious no-bake recipe, try these three-ingredient chocolate truffles. They're so easy to prepare (just 10 minutes!), making them a delightful, if last-minute, weekend project.

grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

But they aren't just a beautiful sweet treat to indulge in on Easter Sunday; they're also packed with protein and healthy fats. Plus, the star ingredient: mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate, a hydrolyzed collagen powder that supports strong hair and nails.* (You can also sub in mbg's unflavored version if that's what you have.) Studies have also shown that collagen supplements can support skin elasticity and overall hydration, meaning fewer fine lines with firmer, more supple skin.* This also contains vitamin C and vitamin E, meaning there's extra antioxidant support for your whole body.*

This oh-so-simple recipe yields a rich, decadent dessert with a beauty-enhancing twist—what more could you want?*

Article continues below

3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles

Makes 10 to 12 truffles

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup dark chocolate (80% is ideal, but use whatever you have in the home), melted
  • ½ avocado
  • 2 scoops mbg grass-fed collagen+
  • Optional: ⅓ cup cocoa (for dusting)
  • Optional toppings: crushed peppermint bark, sea salt, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, walnut pieces 
Article continues below

Method:

  1. Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave (about 30 seconds or so); set aside.
  2. In your food processor, process the avocado (without the skin) until smooth.
  3. Add the melted chocolate to the food processor, add mbg grass-fed collagen+, and continue to process for 30 to 45 seconds or until homogenous.
  4. Remove the chocolate-avocado mixture from the food processor and place in the fridge for 30 seconds to form a harder mixture.
  5. Once 30 minutes has passed, remove the mixture from the fridge and using about ½ to ¾ tsp. each, form balls from the avocado-chocolate mixture.
  6. Roll the balls in the cocoa dusting and add your toppings as desired.
  7. Store in the fridge until you want to enjoy!
*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist
Isabel Smith is a New York City-based dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition and Lifestyle. She received her B.A. in health and exercise sciences from...

More On This Topic

Recipes

How To Make A Keto-Friendly Breakfast Pizza With 5 Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan
How To Make A Keto-Friendly Breakfast Pizza With 5 Ingredients
Recipes

An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More
Integrative Health

How To Unload Your Groceries Safely During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Unload Your Groceries Safely During COVID-19
Home

How To Dye Easter Eggs Naturally Using Ingredients From The Kitchen

Abby Moore
How To Dye Easter Eggs Naturally Using Ingredients From The Kitchen
Recipes

These No-Bake Vegan Fudge Brownies Are A (Keto-Friendly) Dream

Eliza Sullivan
These No-Bake Vegan Fudge Brownies Are A (Keto-Friendly) Dream
Love

Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?

Abby Moore
Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is All About Balancing Stillness With Strength

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is All About Balancing Stillness With Strength
Social Good

From Foster Pets To Baseball Jersey Masks, Here's Some Good News From This Week

Christina Coughlin
From Foster Pets To Baseball Jersey Masks, Here's Some Good News From This Week
Beauty

DIY A Face Mask (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) With Whatever You Have At Home

Alexandra Engler
DIY A Face Mask (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) With Whatever You Have At Home
Routines

5 Best Exercises To Strengthen Your Back Muscles — No Equipment Required

Heather Marr
5 Best Exercises To Strengthen Your Back Muscles — No Equipment Required
Integrative Health

Having Weird Dreams Lately? You Can Blame The Pandemic

Sarah Regan
Having Weird Dreams Lately? You Can Blame The Pandemic
Personal Growth

I Was Very Regimented & Then COVID-19 Happened — Here's How I'm Dealing

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
I Was Very Regimented & Then COVID-19 Happened — Here's How I'm Dealing
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/for-special-easter-treat-try-these-3-ingredient-chocolate-truffles

Your article and new folder have been saved!