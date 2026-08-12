These Foods May Help Manage Endometriosis, According To A New Scientific Review
Getting an endometriosis diagnosis often takes years. And once you finally have one, the dietary advice that follows tends to be frustratingly vague—eat more vegetables, cut out sugar, maybe try going gluten-free.
New research1 pulled together 29 studies to get more specific, looking at which foods and nutrients actually help calm the inflammation behind endometriosis, and which ones tend to make it worse.
About the review
Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic cavity.
Estrogen fuels it and inflammation keeps it going, which is why symptoms like pelvic pain, bloating, fatigue, and pain during intercourse can be so persistent.
Because those symptoms overlap with so many other conditions, a correct diagnosis often takes years, and PMOS and endometriosis are especially easy to confuse.
Inflammation sits at the center of how endometriosis develops and progresses, and food plays a real role there. What you eat can either add to that inflammation or help settle it down.
What the research found about diet & endometriosis
Not all findings carry the same weight; some come from human studies, others from animal or lab research, which is promising but more preliminary.
- Omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseed): showed the most consistent support, with higher intake linked to less inflammation and less pain.
- Polyphenol-rich produce, meaning fruits, vegetables, and herbs high in plant compounds like quercetin (apples, onions, berries), apigenin (parsley, celery), and curcumin (turmeric): each helped lower inflammation by blocking the chemical messengers that drive it.
- Vitamins A, C, D, and E, plus magnesium, selenium, and zinc: help the body defend against cell damage and keep immune activity in balance, both of which matter in endometriosis; vitamin D in particular was linked to modest reductions in pelvic pain in small randomized trials.
- Dairy: a nuanced finding, since eating more may help ease symptoms and slow progression, though individual responses vary and the evidence isn't definitive.
RELATED READ: The 15 Best (And Expert-Vetted) Omega-3 Supplements
Foods associated with greater inflammation
Several dietary patterns were consistently linked to increased inflammation and greater endometriosis risk, mostly in observational studies:
- Red and processed meat: associated with higher inflammatory markers and increased endometriosis risk.
- Trans fats: linked to more inflammation; found in some packaged and fried foods.
- High-glycemic foods: refined carbohydrates and added sugars can ramp up inflammation.
- Excess omega-6 fatty acids: common in many vegetable oils and processed foods; a diet heavy in omega-6s relative to omega-3s tips your inflammatory balance in the wrong direction.
The goal isn't to cut any of these out completely, but to eat less of them as part of an overall anti-inflammatory pattern.
What to put on your plate
The overall pattern of what you eat matters more than any single food:
- Add more fatty fish: salmon, sardines, and mackerel are among the best sources of omega-3s.
- Prioritize colorful produce: berries, leafy greens, onions, apples, and herbs like parsley are all rich in the plant compounds that stood out here.
- Include turmeric regularly: adding it to soups, grains, or smoothies is an easy way to get curcumin into your routine.
- Reduce ultra-processed foods: cutting back on packaged snacks and refined carbohydrates addresses several pro-inflammatory factors at once.
- Check your fat balance: cooking with olive oil and eating more walnuts and flaxseed can help shift your omega-3 to omega-6 ratio in a better direction.
Diet is a supportive tool, not a treatment. Endometriosis is a complex condition that often needs medical care, and these shifts work best alongside guidance from a qualified provider.
The takeaway
No single food changes the course of endometriosis, and no eating pattern replaces medical care.
What the evidence converges on is a workable pattern. More fatty fish, produce, and herbs; less red meat, trans fats, and refined carbs that someone can start on between appointments.
For a condition that leaves patients waiting on so much, that's a rare bit of control.