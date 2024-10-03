Skip to Content
Routines

A 21-Minute Strength & Cardio Workout For Your Follicular Phase

Maeve McEwen, CPT
Maeve McEwen, CPT
October 03, 2024
By Maeve McEwen, CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Maeve McEwen is a certified personal trainer and Lead Trainer and Director of Programming at P.volve, located in NYC. Her passion for anatomy led her to pursue a degree in Dance and Movement Science at the University of Michigan and certifications including NASM Personal Training, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Gray Institute 3D Maps CFS, Pilates Mat, and Integrative Health Coaching.
balance pose
Image by Andreas von Scheele
October 03, 2024
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.

Tuning in to your body's natural cycle can be such a powerful strategy for optimizing your well-being—and that includes your menstrual cycle (you can read more about that here). As a lead trainer at P.volve, I'm here to share some insights into exercising for your cycle, based on P.volve's Phase & Function program, created along with our clinical advisory board of doctors, nutritionists, and more. 

Previously, I shared the best way to work out on your period—now, we're going to address the follicular phase, which comes right after menstruation. At the beginning of this phase (right after your period), your hormone levels start low. But then, as it goes on, estrogen and testosterone start to rise—that equates to more energy and improvements in mood.

During the follicular phase, I would recommend alternating your workouts between strength training and cardio. Just be mindful of your form and alignment—as some research suggests, muscle and tendon injury may be more common during the late follicular phase compared to the follicular phase1.

To optimize everything happening in your body during this phase, try out this follicular phase workout, which combines a bit of strength and cardio. All you need is a light set of weights and gliders (or small towels). Let's get started!

Workout Summary

  • Time: 21 minutes
  • Equipment: Light weights
  • Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated. For the movement demonstrations below, complete for 60 seconds, repeating on both sides where necessary.

