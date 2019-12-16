A First-Timer's Guide To Better Sleep, Less Stress & Quicker Recovery With Hemp

"The first thing to understand about CBD is that the reason it affects so many health concerns in the body is because there is an abundance of receptors in the brain," says Sara DeFrancesco, N.D., L.Ac., a health educator based in Portland, Oregon. She's talking about the human body's endocannabinoid system (ECS)—a large group of neurotransmitters that help regulate various important physiological functions, from pain perception to sleep quality to digestion. "We have CBD receptors in high concentrations in many places of the body," says DeFrancesco, and they're tied to a system that keeps our body in balance.

The short story is that our bodies naturally produce their own cannabinoids, but high stress can lower production, according to DeFrancesco. With help from phytocannabinoids like CBD (phyto meaning "from plants"), we can actually kick-start the process, stimulating our bodies to do its thing and bringing it back into balance again. In other words, by supplementing with CBD, "we're not trying to override our own endocannabinoid production," she says. "We're trying to balance it."

While some people may notice a difference in a day or a week with CBD, some may not notice anything until two or three months in—according to DeFrancesco, it all depends on why you're taking CBD. If you're new to taking CBD, or you're curious about what to expect when adding it into your daily rotation for your specific needs, read on.