There was a time in my life when I couldn’t relax because I kept my schedule full to the brim. I never allowed myself to slow down or just be. I thought that if I did, I would get left behind or become complacent. There was always more I could do and I unknowingly wrapped up my worth in outside things like my achievements, my ability to help and always be there for others, my job title, etc.

After I was diagnosed with clinical depression and began suffering from chronic anxiety, I knew something needed to change. I spent time untangling myself from hustle culture by learning more about my daily habits and questioning why it was so hard for me to slow down, This, in turn, invited me into a more nurturing way of living.