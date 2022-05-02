While I was working in PR for a different active brand, I went to a trade show in Vegas. While I was walking around, I noticed there were a lot of women modeling products in the booths—but very few that were actually on the business side of those products. At that moment, I thought: that's why there are no products that fit me properly, and that’s why I can’t find outdoor gear I actually want to wear. It occurred to me the industry was objectifying women, rather than actually employing women to make decisions for their own product. So that was a huge impetus for me—I knew I had to do something.

Of course, I didn't exactly know how to do it. I knew nothing about the supply chain, I knew nothing about apparel design. But from there, I teamed up with my business partner at the time, and we decided we were just going to figure it out. We made a lot of mistakes along the way. We had a lot of things that really could have stopped us—but we knew an outdoor brand for women, by women, needed to exist. That’s when the idea for Wild Rye was born.