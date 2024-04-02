Skip to Content
Love

The 3 Things Your Relationship Needs When Things Get Rocky

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Author:
Tanya Carroll Richardson
April 02, 2024
Tanya Carroll Richardson
By Tanya Carroll Richardson
mbg Contributor
Tanya Carroll Richardson is an author and professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world.
low angle shot of couple holding hands in desert
Image by @madelinerosephoto / Twenty20
April 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Humans can be hardwired to notice the negative or challenging things in their lives—and that's really useful when there’s something that can and needs to be changed, shifted, or healed.

Yet at times, we might become overly focused on the drawbacks or downsides of a relationship, whether it’s with a friend, romantic partner, coworker, neighbor, or family member. So much attention on what’s negative or not pleasing can be draining for you and others—and damaging for the relationship as a whole.

Certain relationships at certain times may need a major renovation, or even need to be released entirely. Other times there’s simply the need to rebalance the energy of a relationship by mindfully noticing, complimenting, and celebrating what’s good and nourishing about the relationship.

Try this three-step process to discern if you can positively rebalance the energy between you and another person.

1.

Set the intention to notice what’s good and nourishing about this relationship

If you’ve been annoyed or disappointed with the other person, noticing what’s good and nourishing will involve switching gears in your mind.

You may have fallen into a well-worn neural pathway of noticing the habits or personality traits of someone that can cause frustration or even sadness in you. There are probably things you like or even love about this person that have gotten obscured by constant observations about what grates on you about them.

Like a chef who knows a stew has become overwhelmed by a little too much pepper, by noticing what is endearing about this person or valuable about the relationship, you add other complimentary notes of flavor for balance.

There is a recipe for a more balanced energetic relationship between you and anyone else. Experiment with what to add or emphasize! You could realize that certain activities, topics of conversation, or rhythms regarding how much time to spend together make up ideal ingredients for your relationship.

2.

Find ways to compliment the other person

Probably the most profound gift we can give others is to see them, and accept them, for who they are.

You might find a natural opening to compliment a coworker after a unique contribution in a meeting, a romantic partner for a helpful chore they regularly do that goes largely unnoticed, or a friend about one of their quirky traits that always makes you smile. 

Complimenting others is an easy way to make an emotional deposit in a relationship. Because we can get lost in the busyness of our days or thoughts, complimenting someone else is also a nice way to pause and practice being more present in the moment.

Sincerely complimenting another person for their authenticity can bring a dose of healing heart energy to a struggling relationship.

3.

Celebrate the relationship somehow with the other person

This can be a means of showing gratitude for the relationship as a whole, despite any difficult aspects.

It might be taking a professional colleague out to lunch and mentioning your gratitude for the alliance as you pick up the check. Or, it could be sending your sibling a card on their birthday with a handwritten note inside expressing gratitude for them. You might mark a relationship milestone with a good friend by sharing your gratitude in an email or text that the friendship is now three years, ten years, or twenty years strong.

In my book Empath Heart: Relationship Strategies for Sensitive People, I share many ways you can mindfully increase the energetic intimacy and connection between yourself and others.

When you attempt this, the other person will usually respond in kind, as humans’ default reaction can be to mirror other people’s energy. 

Celebrating a relationship is an energy enhancement tool that you and the other person can both feel. This strengthens your bond so that when moments of friction arise, you can often weather them more easily, letting conflict more quickly fade to the background as you focus instead on a holistic perspective of the relationship and what’s worthwhile about it.

The takeaway

Try this energy technique with someone you suspect you could rebalance your relationship with. These steps might work right away or take a few weeks or even months. This exercise can also bring clarity about what cannot be rebalanced so smoothly.

It might be that you need to pull back from the relationship to create more healthy space or reevaluate the relationship’s value entirely.

Take your time with these options. And remember, when someone else is getting under your skin, it's always a safe bet to spend more time on self-care.

