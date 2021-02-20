mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Astrologers Are Expecting Big Breakthroughs This Week (And A Side Of Romance)

Astrologers Are Expecting Big Breakthroughs This Week (And A Side Of Romance)

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
(Last Used: 2/19/21)

Image by mbg creative

February 20, 2021 — 15:29 PM

According to this week's horoscope by the AstroTwins, we can expect powerful breakthroughs and eye-opening epiphanies—with a side of romance.

Emotions get an almost-springtime reboot this Wednesday, February 24, as passionate Mars in Taurus swings into a sensual earth trine with transformational Pluto in Capricorn.

Summon your courage! This week is meant for probing your shadows so you can get to the root of your persistent stumbling blocks. Limiting beliefs may be shrouding your view of what's possible, especially if they were born out of trauma or fear. And have some addictions crept in? As the 12-Steppers say, "You're only as sick as your secrets." The Mars-Pluto trine is famous for illuminating buried shame and liberating you from that depressing chamber. Owning your issues is the way to ensure that they don't own you!

Advertisement

Good news arrives this Thursday, February 25, as pleasure planet Venus floats into Pisces, firing up our fantasies and turning life into a waking fairy tale until March 21. 

Since Mercury retrograde made an awkward play for Venus on February 14, Valentine's Day 2021 didn't exactly serve up a buffet of blissful interactivity. If your V-Day bombed, you'll get a chance for a do-over now...make that nearly four weeks of chances!

During this enchanting cycle, the mundane can easily be transformed into the magical. Start by turning your daily routines into rituals. For example, begin your mornings with journaling, meditation, and other pleasure-inducing activities rather than autopiloting from coffeepot to computer. Let yourself get swept away by the exploration of a romantic possibility.

But do take off those rose-colored glasses every now and again: The downside of this planetary transit is that it can make us gullible. Pisces is the master of illusions—and while this might work well for, say, composing romantic poetry, it can be dodgy in the relationship department. Run the background searches and check those facts before you fall head over red soles for someone who isn't technically "available."

Spring cleaning, spring training: You can get an early start to both this Saturday, February 27, when the full moon in wellness-obsessed Virgo brings order to our courts.

Don't waste time ruminating over the dust bunnies under your bed. Just use the galvanizing force of these moonbeams to power-clean your life.

With eco-chic Virgo helming this operative, reach for eco-friendly, sustainable, clean, and green. Instead of pouring bleach and toxic chemicals everywhere, mix up cleaning sprays with white vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils. Open up the windows to clear out stale energy and charge up your space with crystals and plants, plants, and more plants.

Since Virgo is the sign of service, be honest with yourself: Could you use a little support with your life-improvement missions? It might be a worthy investment to hire a pro to deep-clean your apartment. Want to reboot your body (aka your soul's temple on Earth)? Designate a fitness area and start streaming new workouts. If you suck at self-motivation, sign up for a health coach's virtual boot camp—especially if it comes with menus, workout videos, and a Facebook support group.

Virgo is all about practical magic and grassroots community organizing—simple, effective, and in the trenches. You don't have to apply for a grant before you can make a difference. Look around! One random act of kindness could ignite a movement.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Meditation

Trataka Sadhana 101: How To Deepen Your Next Meditation Using Candles

Sarah Regan
Trataka Sadhana 101: How To Deepen Your Next Meditation Using Candles
Personal Growth

Sleep On It: A Therapist Explains How To Use Your Dreams To Make Decisions

Jamie Schneider
Sleep On It: A Therapist Explains How To Use Your Dreams To Make Decisions
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack
Home

The Case For A Faux Commute: How To Separate Your Work & Home Life While WFH

Emma Loewe
The Case For A Faux Commute: How To Separate Your Work & Home Life While WFH
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Eat For Your Genes, From An Integrative Gastroenterologist

Marvin Singh, M.D.
The Best Way To Eat For Your Genes, From An Integrative Gastroenterologist
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Why You May Be More Dehydrated During Winter, From A Functional MD

Jamie Schneider
Why You May Be More Dehydrated During Winter, From A Functional MD
Sex

Yes, Painful Orgasms Are A Thing & We Need To Talk About It

Jessica D'Argenio Waller, MS, CNS, LDN
Yes, Painful Orgasms Are A Thing & We Need To Talk About It
Mental Health

Here's How Your Thoughts Affect Others, From A Neuroscientist

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
Here's How Your Thoughts Affect Others, From A Neuroscientist
Routines

Work Your Full Body In A Matter Of Minutes With This One Muscle-Pleasing Move

Sarah Regan
Work Your Full Body In A Matter Of Minutes With This One Muscle-Pleasing Move
Integrative Health

Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day

Emma Loewe
Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day
Beauty

7 Black Hairstylists To Have On Your Radar + Their Go-To Tips

Jamie Schneider
7 Black Hairstylists To Have On Your Radar + Their Go-To Tips
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/february-22-28-2020-weekly-horoscope-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!