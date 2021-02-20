Astrologers Are Expecting Big Breakthroughs This Week (And A Side Of Romance)

Since Mercury retrograde made an awkward play for Venus on February 14, Valentine's Day 2021 didn't exactly serve up a buffet of blissful interactivity. If your V-Day bombed, you'll get a chance for a do-over now...make that nearly four weeks of chances!

During this enchanting cycle, the mundane can easily be transformed into the magical. Start by turning your daily routines into rituals. For example, begin your mornings with journaling, meditation, and other pleasure-inducing activities rather than autopiloting from coffeepot to computer. Let yourself get swept away by the exploration of a romantic possibility.

But do take off those rose-colored glasses every now and again: The downside of this planetary transit is that it can make us gullible. Pisces is the master of illusions—and while this might work well for, say, composing romantic poetry, it can be dodgy in the relationship department. Run the background searches and check those facts before you fall head over red soles for someone who isn't technically "available."