Astrologers Are Expecting Big Breakthroughs This Week (And A Side Of Romance)
According to this week's horoscope by the AstroTwins, we can expect powerful breakthroughs and eye-opening epiphanies—with a side of romance.
Emotions get an almost-springtime reboot this Wednesday, February 24, as passionate Mars in Taurus swings into a sensual earth trine with transformational Pluto in Capricorn.
Summon your courage! This week is meant for probing your shadows so you can get to the root of your persistent stumbling blocks. Limiting beliefs may be shrouding your view of what's possible, especially if they were born out of trauma or fear. And have some addictions crept in? As the 12-Steppers say, "You're only as sick as your secrets." The Mars-Pluto trine is famous for illuminating buried shame and liberating you from that depressing chamber. Owning your issues is the way to ensure that they don't own you!
Good news arrives this Thursday, February 25, as pleasure planet Venus floats into Pisces, firing up our fantasies and turning life into a waking fairy tale until March 21.
Since Mercury retrograde made an awkward play for Venus on February 14, Valentine's Day 2021 didn't exactly serve up a buffet of blissful interactivity. If your V-Day bombed, you'll get a chance for a do-over now...make that nearly four weeks of chances!
During this enchanting cycle, the mundane can easily be transformed into the magical. Start by turning your daily routines into rituals. For example, begin your mornings with journaling, meditation, and other pleasure-inducing activities rather than autopiloting from coffeepot to computer. Let yourself get swept away by the exploration of a romantic possibility.
But do take off those rose-colored glasses every now and again: The downside of this planetary transit is that it can make us gullible. Pisces is the master of illusions—and while this might work well for, say, composing romantic poetry, it can be dodgy in the relationship department. Run the background searches and check those facts before you fall head over red soles for someone who isn't technically "available."
Spring cleaning, spring training: You can get an early start to both this Saturday, February 27, when the full moon in wellness-obsessed Virgo brings order to our courts.
Don't waste time ruminating over the dust bunnies under your bed. Just use the galvanizing force of these moonbeams to power-clean your life.
With eco-chic Virgo helming this operative, reach for eco-friendly, sustainable, clean, and green. Instead of pouring bleach and toxic chemicals everywhere, mix up cleaning sprays with white vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils. Open up the windows to clear out stale energy and charge up your space with crystals and plants, plants, and more plants.
Since Virgo is the sign of service, be honest with yourself: Could you use a little support with your life-improvement missions? It might be a worthy investment to hire a pro to deep-clean your apartment. Want to reboot your body (aka your soul's temple on Earth)? Designate a fitness area and start streaming new workouts. If you suck at self-motivation, sign up for a health coach's virtual boot camp—especially if it comes with menus, workout videos, and a Facebook support group.
Virgo is all about practical magic and grassroots community organizing—simple, effective, and in the trenches. You don't have to apply for a grant before you can make a difference. Look around! One random act of kindness could ignite a movement.