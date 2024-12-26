Advertisement
Finally, The FDA Redefines The Healthy Food List
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updates the "healthy" claim definition1 for the first time in three decades. The new definition makes space on the "healthy list" for foods that have long been overlooked and gives the boot to foods with problematic ingredients that have previously made the cut.
This change better reflects the last 30+ years of nutrition research and clarifies a few nutrition misconceptions that we, at mindbodygreen, have been talking about for years and are thrilled to see. Considering that nearly 88% of U.S. adults aren't metabolically healthy and 63% exceed the daily limit for added sugars in their diet, these guidelines are designed to help us make healthier food choices.
To start, what is a healthy food, according to the FDA, and how has that changed since the 1990s?
The original "healthy" claim
Back in the 90s, the "healthy" claim solely focused on individual nutrients.
For example, it included strict limits for saturated fats, total fats, cholesterol, and sodium and required a minimum presence (at least 10% of the Daily Value) of certain beneficial nutrients like Vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, protein, and fiber.
This definition reflected the nutrition advice of the time—low-fat diets are best and all types of fat should be limited. And looking too closely at individual nutrients and not the food as a whole leaves a lot of room for error.
Because while those minimums may sound comprehensive, items like sugary cereals, white bread, and even fruit snacks could adorn a healthy claim whereas an avocado could not.
The updated "healthy" claim
Thankfully (although overdo) the updated "healthy" claim1 got some much needed adjustments.
The new definition still has limits in place for nutrients like saturated fats and sodium. Now, added sugars have rightfully been included while total fat and dietary cholesterol have been removed.
And the minimum beneficial requirements of a food have been restructured entirely. The focus is now getting a enough of a recommended food group from the dietary guidelines: fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, dairy.
These food groups innately provide an array of different nutrients that are beneficial for health. For example, we wouldn't expect fruits to provide a significant amount of protein and we can't expect protein foods like meat or seafood to provide fiber.
And what's great about this new definition is that these limits and minimums are specific to each food group.
For example, a 2/3 cup serving of dairy (about an size of a single-serve yogurt container) has a higher saturated fat limit than grains, accounting for the foods natural fat content.
Based on these new guidelines these are the foods that now proudly bear a "healthy" claim:
- Salmon
- Eggs
- 100% olive oil
- Plain low-fat or fat-free yogurt
- All fresh whole-fruits and vegetables
- Trail mix with nuts and dried fruit
- Water
Overall, these guidelines prioritize and encourage a whole foods , minimally processed diet, and we're here for it.
the mindbodygreen POV
It's about time that we see nutrient dense foods like eggs and salmon on the healthy list. Fat is an important macronutrient for hormone health2 and heart health3, and hopefully this updated definition phased out one of the last official remnants of the low-fat era.
It's also long been known that dietary cholesterol is not the main driver of high blood cholesterol. Instead eating excess calories and refined carbohydrates have the most impact on our cholesterol levels. So we're pleased to see dietary cholesterol no longer being a limited nutrient and seeing added sugars on the list instead.
While 77% of Americans4 exceed the daily limit for saturated fat, defined as no more than 10% of your daily calorie intake, we believe that saturated fat from whole foods like dairy and meat isn't innately bad or unhealthy. However, choosing leaner cuts of meat of lower-fat dairy options are a great way to help help people eat enough protein within a healthy calorie range.
The takeaway
These changes are definitely a step in the right direction for helping us recognize health, nutritious foods in a more holistic way.
The use of this term is completely voluntary by food companies and manufacturers and the FDA is in the works of developing an symbol manufacturers could use to indicate their food meets the "healthy" criteria. But how much of an impact will that make on consumer behavior? We're hoping, a lot.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.