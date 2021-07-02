The only difference between a flower and a weed is judgment. Isn’t that how the saying goes? And according to family physician and science journalist Daphne Miller, M.D., we’re judging common yard weeds way too harshly. In fact, she says we shouldn’t regard them as “garden pests” at all: We should treat them like the nutrient-dense, little grasses that they are—and call them superweeds.

“They are all delicious,” Miller says on the mindbodygreen podcast. “I pick them all and put them in my salad.” Below, she offers up her favorite edible superweeds—they may be common, but they boast tons of nutrients and flavor.