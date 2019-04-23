“Since you’re going through a slew of Western medicine conventions, I wanted to complement that and not disrupt it,” Blades said. She decided to focus on a few different reflexology points for me: insomnia (which is a side effect of one of the medications I’m taking) on the forehead, ear, and chin, the immune system, and the mind at the center of the forehead. “Trying to quiet an active mind is difficult, but my goal with this session was to bring you back into your body so healing could occur,” Blades said. Which is no easy feat, by the way—anyone who has gone through a healing journey knows that sometimes it’s easier to leave your body than to stay with it. I've found that the best healers will help you create a safe and comfortable container in which to heal.