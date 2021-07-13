A facial massage tutorial to ease forehead lines.

On that note, many turn to facial massage. A regular practice, after all, has been shown to increase blood flow to the face and deliver healthy nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells—which, in turn, has been shown to help with fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even tone.

But a regular practice looks different for everyone: Some use tools; others rely on their fingers. Some dedicate several minutes to the venture; others find that a quick, two-minute technique is all they need.

Here’s a tutorial that works for all parties, demonstrated by beauty influencer Ava Lee—founder of the popular blog, TikTok, and YouTube channel Glow With Ava: Either use it on its own or fold it into your daily facial massage repertoire.