This Quick Facial Massage Tutorial Can Help Ease Forehead Lines
Forehead lines are stubborn little scores: Once they make a permanent appearance, it’s quite difficult to reverse the situation—especially as you lose collagen, elastin, ceramides, and other structural components with age. Of course, creases and lines happen to us all, and it’s nothing to sound the alarm over (a furrowed or raised brow means you’ve probably had plenty of thought-provoking conversations, which is no doubt something to celebrate); although, if they’re developing at a quicker rate than you’d prefer, there are ways to ease the onset.
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
On that note, many turn to facial massage. A regular practice, after all, has been shown to increase blood flow to the face and deliver healthy nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells—which, in turn, has been shown to help with fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even tone.
But a regular practice looks different for everyone: Some use tools; others rely on their fingers. Some dedicate several minutes to the venture; others find that a quick, two-minute technique is all they need.
Here’s a tutorial that works for all parties, demonstrated by beauty influencer Ava Lee—founder of the popular blog, TikTok, and YouTube channel Glow With Ava: Either use it on its own or fold it into your daily facial massage repertoire.
A facial massage tutorial to ease forehead lines.
Your first step is to provide some sort of slip, be it a moisturizer, oil, or serum. (Editor’s note: I use a cleansing balm before following with the facial massage—I find it helps deflate morning puffiness and feels just sublime.) Grab your product of choice, then proceed with the below.
- Hold up your index and middle fingers and squeeze them together. Place the fingers on your right hand on your forehead, just below your hairline. Place the fingers on your left hand on the middle of your forehead, right below your right hand. The tips of your four fingers should line up vertically.
- Glide your fingers across your forehead in opposite directions until they reach either end. Slide them back to their original position, then quickly switch placements with quick, zigzag strokes.
- Repeat the zigzags three times. On your third zag, spread your fingers straight across your forehead instead of bringing them to their original position. Repeat the entire motion five times.
- Next, create “hooks” with your index fingers and hold them up to your forehead. The flat part of your fingers should be level with the middle of your forehead. Sweep your fingers across both sides, and repeat 10 times.
- Follow with the rest of your skin care routine.
As always, you want to keep a medium pressure; no need to knead with unwavering force, here. Feel free to extend the massage to your cheekbones, jawline, and eye area—we have a lovely nine-step tutorial here that’s yours for the taking.
The takeaway.
Facial massage has a plethora of benefits—one being the ability to smooth out fine lines on the forehead. It’s no permanent fix (nor should it be! Fine lines are a natural part of life!), but you can promote collagen synthesis and perhaps give your skin a youthful-looking glow. Plus, it feels downright heavenly on a puffy morning.